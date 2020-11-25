Bruce G. Cummings
Bruce G. Cummings passed from this world in the early morning hours of November 20, 2020, at the age of 72.
He was a 1966 graduate of Waukesha South.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Patricia (Patti Gaynor) of 48 years. Loving father of Ryan, Chad (Lisa) and Jared (Heidi Meyer) Cummings. Special grandpa to Bryce and Logan Cummings, stepgrandpa to Eve and Gabe Grant and Arianna Meyer McCants. Loving brother of Greg (Connie) Stimart and sister Ginny Stimart. He is further survived by sisters-in-law Carrie DeVine and Diane (Edward) Cummings.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Cummings; mother and stepfather, Betty and Orville Stimart; brother Edward Cummings; and in-laws Richard and Dorothy Amidon.
He will be greatly missed by nieces, nephews and many friends. David and Mary Fritz of Sheboygan and Bill and Jan Frank of Mukwonago have been very special friends.
Bruce was a Vietnam vet. He worked in manufacturing most of his life. Bruce retired from ProHealth Care after 10 years in the transportation department. In the early years, he was an avid hunter. His true passion was fishing up north in Hiles on Pike Lake.
He was able to stay at home because of the great care he received from LuAnn and Amanda from Seasons Hospice over the last several months. A special thanks to Dr. Chad Glisch, Milwaukee VA Oncology, for caring for Bruce over the last several months. Bruce fought a great fight over the last six years, but his body finally needed to rest. He will have no more pain and has gone to a better life.
A memorial visitation will be held at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, on Saturday, November 28, from 2 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 4 p.m. Please wear face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Milwaukee VA Fischer House, 5000 National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53295.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.
We will miss you and love you, your family.