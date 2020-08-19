Camilla Ann Pomasl (nee Steiner), formerly Schill) – ‘Cam’
Jan. 6, 1942 — Aug. 9, 2020
Tribute page and full obituary at: https://yonkeandson.tributes.com/Camilla-Pomasl?
Heaven gained the brightest light as Cam joined her parents, her late husband, George (Porky) Schill, and their dogs Noki and Fred (and Schmitty kitty) on the early morning of August 9, 2020 at just 78 years young. A cardiac event quickly took her from us very unexpectedly during a bout with colon cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband, Tony Pomasl, two daughters, Colleen (Jon) Schoenike, Shelly Plehn (John Gorenc); stepdaughter Mischel Pomasl; stepson Kim Pomasl; special friends, Ethel Galeano and Jody Plehn. She was the proud Grandma of Zachary, Jesse, Tanner and Kendall Schoenike, Taylor and Mackenzie Plehn, Tara Gonzalez, Jacob and Anthony Sessions, Andrew and Mathew Pomasl; great-grandmother of three. She was big sister to Anthony (Diane) Steiner, Greg Steiner and sister-in-law, Barbette Steiner. Aunt to Tony, Paul, Matt and Shandra Steiner, plus a host of Schills!
Camilla was born on January 6, 1942 and passed away on August 9, 2020. She was most recently a resident of Mount Hope, Wisconsin, and wintered in Pharr, Texas. She spent most of her life in Waukesha County. Times on Apple Tree Lane were fun with their best friends on the lane — the O’Neills, the Pattons and the Kuehls. Her girls would like to thank Ed and (the late) Betty Gaffney for reaching out to their mom when their dad passed — it meant a lot to her. She worked for 20-plus years as an orthodontic assistant for Dr. Richard Offerman; and made many best friends there. While in Texas, she enjoyed friends Red and
Betty, crossing the Texas-Mexico border for margaritas, a Mexican lunch, shopping and geode cracking. “Couples dinners” with more special friends were a monthly event
that she and Tony looked forward to and enjoyed. She was an avid reader, great cook and travel partner. She supported her Catholic churches unconditionally and volunteered her time getting those less able-bodied to church. Her claim to fame is naming Arrowhead High School in Hartland through an areawide contest.
We pray that she is granted rest, peace and joy as she rejoins our Lord God and creator. May her bright light shine for others, as perpetual light shines upon her. Father, give her life that will not age, reunion with her loved ones and great things that will not pass away. Heaven has indeed gained another angel.
There will be a celebration of life at Pewaukee Village Park, 325 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, on Saturday, August 22, from 1-4 p.m. Snacks at 1:00 p.m. Short prayer service at 2:00 p.m.
Please keep in mind the Wisconsin COVID guidelines to respect all in attendance. We will have hand sanitizer and masks on hand.
If you can easily bring a lawn chair if you care to visit, that would be great. Limited tables are available.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hope Street Ministry, Inc., for the building of a new community center named Shechem. Donate online at: https://www.hopestreetministry.org/shechem and scroll way down to the Donate Now button.