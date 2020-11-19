Carl Creglow Scheid
Aug. 18, 1930 — Nov. 8, 2020
Carl Scheid, a good and faithful servant, was welcomed into his Savior’s arms on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Carl was born as a beloved only child to Carl F. and Catherine (Kay) Scheid in Milwaukee on August 18, 1930. He grew up in Wauwatosa and graduated from Wauwatosa High School, class of 1948. Carl was a lifelong learner who loved to study how things worked. At Ripon College and MIT, he earned B.S. degrees in mathematics and metallurgy (C’53), and later continued his studies at Marquette University, where he earned an M.S. in materials engineering in 1971. He was also involved in the campus community as a member of Theta (ΘΣΤ) and Sigma Nu fraternities.
Carl served his country in the Naval Reserves and joined Army ROTC at Ripon. Upon graduation from MIT, Carl went to work for General Electric and spent his career there as an engineer in diagnostic X-ray. He holds several patents related to mammography.
While serving as an Army officer in 1956, Carl met and married the love of his life, Joan Larsen. Carl and Joan built a house in the historic greenbelt community of Greendale, and brought home twins, David and Diane, in 1958. He was a devoted father who found great joy in teaching and playing games with his children, and later with his grandchildren.
Carl was an aviator in his spare time, who enjoyed flying and building small experimental aircraft. He shared his love of flying with others as a flight instructor and founder of the Fox River Flyers.
Carl loved getting outside in all seasons. In the winter he enjoyed downhill and cross-country skiing, curling and skating. He skied in two American Birkebeiners in his 60s and took first place in his age group in the Kortelopet at age 81. He also gained notoriety in the local skating community by joining a synchronized skating team at age 70. His favorite pastimes in the warmer months were hiking and biking.
Most important to Carl was his faith and his family. He built a strong marriage of nearly 64 years and led his family by the Lord’s example, with gentleness and love.
Carl is survived by his beloved wife, Joan; son David; daughter Diane (Phil); and four grandchildren, Chris Scheid, Adam (Jaye) Scheid, Sarah Slaughter and Eric Scheid. He is further survived by first cousin, Bob Scheid, plus many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support Carl’s various interests: Christ the King Lutheran Church (to support mission work), 1600 N. Genesee St., Delafield, WI 53018, https://ctkdelafield.org/giving; or Friends of Lapham Peak, W329-N846 Highway C, Delafield, WI 53018, https://laphampeakfriends.org/donate/
