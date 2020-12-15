WAUKESHA
Carla Jo Kirkpatrick Smith
April 26, 1955 - Dec. 10, 2020
“Some people live on this earth and go to heaven to become angels Ñ others are angels on earth.” - Bill Gromachi
Carla Jo Kirkpatrick Smith, 65, lost her fight surrounded by family on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Carla was born on April 26, 1955, in Gary, Indiana.
Carla graduated from UW-Eau Claire 1977 where she was homecoming queen. After graduating with a double degree in Special Education and Elementary Education, she worked at Lad Lake for 38 years as a cognitive disabilities specialist for at-risk youth. She taught with her heart and soul. While teaching at Lad Lake, Carla met Daniel Lee Smith in 1978. They married on August 13, 1983, at St. Luke’s Church in Waukesha. Her son, Daniel Joseph Smith, was born in 1988 and daughter, Amber Jennifer Lorraine (Smith) Holmi, was born in 1991. Carla always made sure to be involved with her kids as president of the Booster Club, Girl Scout leader, concession stand volunteer - just to name a few. She volunteered as much as she could, donated anything she had to charities and always put others first. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. Especially during the holiday season, she always taught us to never walk by a red kettle without giving to those less fortunate. She had been going to dialysis at Fresenius Kidney Care for the past seven years and created a family there. No matter where she went, Carla would touch the hearts of those around her. She was a joy to be around and her family and friends meant the world to her. She will be greatly missed by everyone who was blessed to know her.
She is the loving wife of Daniel Smith of Waukesha; dear mother to Daniel Joseph (Trisha) Smith of Germantown and Amber Jennifer Lorraine (Travis) Holmi of Waukesha; and proud Nani of Isabelle “Bella” and Daniel “DJ” Smith. She is further survived by her dear mother, Deloris Kirkpatrick; her brothers and sisters, Brian (Kim) Kirkpatrick, Kevin (Jennifer) Kirkpatrick, Cindy (Jerry) Myre, Amy (Jim) Bence and Kelly (John) Von Rueden; sisters-in-law Debbie (Mike)Heinowski and Donna Klann; her aunt Do-do Kirkpatrick; cousin Jeanine (Rick) Beaudin; and other nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Joseph Kirkpatrick; grandfather Carl Robert Kirkpatrick; uncle Britt Kirkpatrick; her bother-in-law Greg Klann, and Greg’s father, Gregory “Bud” Klann.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. The funeral service will be private. Mask or face coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online at https://gf.me/u/zb7zwv.
Heaven gained a beautiful guardian angel.