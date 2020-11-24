WAUKESHA
Carol Ann Messier
April 27, 1948 - Nov. 20, 2020
Carol Ann Messier, 72, Waukesha, formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Carol was born on April 27, 1948, in Waukesha to Elmer Sr. and Mable (Russea) Fohr. She worked for over 20 years for St. Colletta as a baker in the kitchen. Carol retired from Pick ‘n Save grocery store in Fort Atkinson. She enjoyed her bird watching, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Randy (Kerri) Messier of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren Zach (Trista) Messier, Skyler Smith, Josh (Melanie) Messier, Riley O’Donnell-Messier, Gavin (Natalie) O’Donnell, Shania Messier and Krista Freischmidt; eight great-grandchildren; sisters Sandra Miller, Melody Patrie and Mary Ray; brothers Charles Fohr and Tom Fohr; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; children Shane Fohr and Margaret Messier; and brothers Richard and Elmer Fohr Jr.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, at 11 a.m. at Melendy’s Prairie Cemetery on Highway ZZ, Eagle.
Nitardy Funeral Home of Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.