GREENFIELD
Carol J. Barbee
Sept. 19, 1935 — Aug. 19, 2020
Carol J. Barbee of Greenfield passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born on September 19, 1935, to Henry and Grace Hinterberg.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Diane (Neil) Hoffmann; daughter-in-law Christine Barbee; grandchildren Erick Hoffmann, Rachel (Jon) Eleyet, Benjamin Hoffmann, Rebekah (Alex) Wells and Kreig (Venessa) Barbee; great-grandchild Phoenix Eleyet; her sister, Janice (Roger) Kowalchyk; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Barbee; her son, David Barbee; her brother, Harold (Fay) Hinterberg; and her sister Arlayne (Tom) Straw.
Carol enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.