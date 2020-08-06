OCONOMOWOC
Carol Jean Merrett Wilson
Dec. 24, 1929 — July 28, 2020
On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Carol Jean Merrett Wilson, loving mother of four, passed away at the age of 90. Carol was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Christmas Eve in 1929 to Madeline Tanner Merrett and Earl Merrett. Most of her childhood was spent in Manitowoc, where she graduated high school from in 1948. She attended briefly Northwestern University in Chicago until she married Robert Wilson in 1949.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert.
She is survived by her four children, Lyn Wilson Hoeft (Dr. Thomas Hoeft), Anne Wilson, Claire Wilson Dehnert and Robert Wilson (Sheila). Carol has 10 grandchildren surviving her: Dr. Susan Dando, Thomas J Hoeft, Peter Hoeft, Dr. Kelley Grorud, John Dwyer, Michael Dwyer, David Carpenter, Daniel Carpenter, Robert J Wilson and Laura Klein. She has 11 great-grandchildren: Madeline Dando, Jackson Dando, Natalie Hoeft, Poppy Hoeft, Alexa Carpenter, Davey Carpenter, Jasmine Carpenter, Russell Grorud, Keaton Grorud, Merrett Dwyer and Charlie Klein.
Carol and Robert were long-time residents of Oconomowoc. They moved from the Green Bay Area to the Oconomowoc area in 1954 where they raised their four children. In 1961, she and her husband Robert opened the Oconomowoc Aquarium and Pet Shop that she ran until the early ’70s when she returned to college to complete her degree in teaching
from Mount Mary College. Carol went on to teach at both St. Jerome and St Joan of Arc as a classroom teacher and as a librarian/reading specialist. She also taught piano for many years in Oconomowoc.
Carol was extremely creative. She was a gourmet cook and loved to host grand parties for her family celebrations and friends. She had a passion for animals, music, reading, loved traveling, gardening, crafts, and loved her family and her friends dearly.
Carol’s funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, checks/donations may be made to Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W. South St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Please include your name and address for a thank you note.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.