WAUKESHA
Carole Lee Tadder
June 7, 1941 — July 13, 2020
After a lengthy illness, Caroline Lee Tadder (nee Weyer) died on July 13, 2020. Her son, Steven Allen Tadder, along with his partner Karin Flannery, had cared for her at Carole’s home during the past few years of her life. Both were with her when she died peacefully in her sleep.
Carole graduated from Waukesha Central High School in 1960. She married Corliss Bernard Tadder from Richland Center, who predeceased her in 2009. The couple raised their two children in Waukesha where both graduated from their mother’s alma mater. During her younger years, she worked at Schultz Brothers and Woolworths; later, during spring and summers she enjoyed working at Waukesha Floral Company.
Carole loved her life as a homemaker and mother and enjoyed many hobbies. At home she embraced cooking and canning items from the large garden she tended. Her special Bread ‘n Butter Pickles were enjoyed by all her friends and family. The pears she canned from the trees in her yard were also in demand, her son remembers. Carole created handsome pine cone wreaths that adorned many doors of her friends and neighbors. She was a collector and, of all the assortments she maintained, her favorite was an extensive collection of antique glass. She loved gardening and kept up home gardens that were the envy of neighbors who enjoyed clippings and flower arrangements from them. She was part of a bowling team and also loved fishing in northern Wisconsin at a friend’s cabin.
Since a young child, she was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. She sang in the choir and, as an adolescent, she attended the church’s Luther League programs.
Besides her son and daughter, Debbie Wentland, Wautoma, other survivors include a sister, Elizabeth Einstein, Ithaca, N.Y. and Thomas Weyer (Jan) Greenfield. Her niece Amy Cassel and nephew Jerry Weyer will also miss her. She also left two grandchildren, Julie Hanke and Jennie Karinen as well as several great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID pandemic, no service is planned at this time. Gifts in her memory can be directed to Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County, 2020 Springdale Road, Waukesha, WI 53186.