WAUKESHA
Carolyn F. Sheahan
July 16, 1940 - Dec. 6, 2020
Carolyn F. Sheahan of Waukesha died Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 80. She was born on July 16, 1940, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Dorothy Weart. She was a graduate of Van Horne High School. On November 29, 1958, she married E. Thomas Sheahan in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She always enjoyed her winter home in Florida and moved back to Wisconsin following Edward’s death in 2017.
She will be sadly missed by her children Michael (Amie Rahe) Sheahan of Madison and Ann (Fred) Howard of Waukesha. Dear grandmother of Jacob Schladweiler, Samuel Sheahan and Maedolyn Howard. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Thomas, on June 18, 2017, and her son Scott Sheahan on January 31, 2017.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 14, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials in Carolyn’s name are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Per the Wisconsin mask mandate, face masks/coverings are required and the funeral home will be following strict social distancing protocols.
