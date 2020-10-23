Carolyn R. Stephens
Carolyn R. Stephens (nee Falconero) was born to eternal life October 21, 2020, at age 82.
Beloved wife of 64 years to Harold Stephens.
Loving mother of Nancy (Fred) Rogers, Kathleen Schultz, Maureen (Russ) Leverich, Joseph (Jennifer) Stephens and Cindy (Kevin) Maag. Dear grandmother of nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Sister of Nancy (Glenn) Winger. Further survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services will be held.
If desired, memorials to Christ Lutheran Church, Pewaukee, would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank Pam and staff at Virginia Health and Rehab for all of their loving care.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.