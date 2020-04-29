HARTLAND
Carolyn Sorenson
Feb. 24, 1943 — April 20, 2020
Carolyn “Happy” Sorenson, age 77, of Hartland, found peace on April 20, 2020. She was born on February 24, 1943, to Karl and Florence Sorenson.
Carolyn was the loving sister of the late Louis Sorenson, Karl Sorenson, Phil Sorenson, Ann Doyle, Janet (Bill) McCarthy, Bill Sorenson, and is survived by her brother-in-law John Doyle.
She was the treasured “Aunt Happy” to Mike (Heidi) Doyle, Tim (Dana) Doyle, Patty (Mark) Pampuch, Tom (Sue) Doyle, Brian McCarthy, Jeff (Shirley) McCarthy and Karen (John) Fosse. She was also adored by her great-nieces and great-nephews and their families. She will be deeply missed by all her knew her.
Carolyn will be remembered for her fun and feisty nature, her great sense of humor, and her delicious homemade treats and pies.
She loved traveling, attending plays, swimming, dining out, and most of all, family gatherings where she brought so much joy to others.
A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date when family and friends may gather together. Memorials in Carolyn’s honor may be made to your local food pantry.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.