WAUKESHA
Catherine Germaine ‘Gerry’ Miner
Catherine Germaine “Gerry” Miner, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to so many, passed away peacefully from the effects of Alzheimer’s on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Matthews Memory Care Home in Neenah, where she had resided the last two of her 96 years. We are eternally grateful to the staff for her excellent care.
Born in Brookfield, the fourth of 12 children to Lawrence and Mary (nee Nettesheim) Majeskie. She moved to Waukesha in her teens, where she met the love of her life, Harley Miner, to whom she was married for 67 years. They lived in Waukesha all their married life until 2014 when they moved to assisted living at Cecilia Place in Pewaukee, where Harley died in 2015.
All her life, she strove to be the best at whatever she did: Stanley Home Products demonstrator, award-winning real estate broker, one of the first women to work as a RE broker, and especially GOLF!
We hope she is with Dad enjoying a round of golf right now. After her “retirement” from business, she attended classes of interest at WCTC. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, chair caning, cooking and baking, her garden was always beautiful and full of flowers, and she planted enough trees to start a forest, but mostly she loved being with her family and friends, and helping out her kids and grandchildren within reason. She was an excellent grandmother and enjoyed all her “honey girls and honey boys.”
She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her, including her children, daughter, Miki (Chris) Sobye; daughter, Marni (Mike) Czarapata and son, Jim (Tricia) Miner; grandchildren, Todd (Michelle) Christianson, Donna (Brent) Landowski, Sara (Peter) Holewiski, Teri (Nick Coon) Holzinger, Erin (Ryan) Van Hammond, Alex (Julia) Miner, and Lindsay Miner; and great-grandchildren, Addie, Parker, Logan, Cameron, Ayana, Jax, Kinley, Eli, Tesla, Noah and 11th on the way. She is further survived by two sisters, Sr. Michael Majeskie, SSSF, and Rosemary (Hank) Traver and her sister-in-law Jean (late Bill) Majeskie.
She was preceded in death by four of her sisters and their husbands, Dolly (John) Kissinger, Pat (John) Houk, Aggie (Bob) Hoffman, and Petie (Dick) Seeger; and brothers Bob, Jerome, Lawrence, George and Bill.
Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be a private service and interment at St. Joseph’s Mausoleum for immediate family only. A memorial Mass and luncheon will be held at a later date to be determined when we can confidently be together with less danger of infection.
