PALMYRA/WAUKESHA
Catherine ‘Kate’ Schroeder (nee Behselich)
July 24, 1928 — July 11, 2020
Catherine “Kate” Schroeder (nee Behselich) of Waukesha, former lifetime resident of Palmyra, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her daughter Linda’s home.
Kate was born the daughter of Philip and Lillian Brown Behselich on July 24, 1928, in Pittsville, Wis. Kate married Bill Schroeder in 1948, they relocated to Palmyra, raised their family and made a wonderful life together for years. She believed motherhood and raising her eight children was her priority and the most important job, however she supplemented the family income and was a food service worker for the Palmyra Eagle School System, retiring after 30 dedicated years. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmyra for almost 70 years, volunteering her time helping out with funeral luncheons. Above all, her greatest passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Kate will be deeply missed by her daughter, Linda Schroeder; her sons, Mark (Susan), Peter, David (Jayne), Craig (Heidi), Jim and Tom; son-in-law, Mark Smith; her sisters, Ann (Tom) Hagen, Joan (Ron) Ebacher and Jane Anderson; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kate was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bill; daughter Cindy Smith; and brothers, Robert (Darlene) Behselich and George (Gerry) Behselich.
Private graveside services were held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used for a charity of the families choice to be decided at a later date.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 262-782-5330, is serving the family. Condolences can be made online at www.beckerritter.com.