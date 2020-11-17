WAUKESHA
Catherine T. Douglas
Dec. 18, 1926 — Nov. 7, 2020
Catherine T. Douglas, a longtime Waukesha resident, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born in Waterbury, Conn., on December 18, 1926, the daughter of James and Catherine Kenny.
She married the love of her life, William Douglas, on June 5, 1960. Catherine was a proud registered nurse working for Milwaukee County General Hospital and then as a third shift nurse for Waukesha Memorial Hospital for many years until her retirement. Catherine was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha. She was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling and being with her grandchildren. Catherine lived life to the fullest, was very social and outgoing and just loved to have fun.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 60 years, William of Waukesha, and their children, Bonnie (Eric) Johnson, William (Pam) Douglas Jr. and Bart Douglas; her three grandchildren, Ross, Jessica and Rebecca; and one great-grandchild. She is further survived by her brother Edward Kenny along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, James, John, Joe and Will and sister Margaret.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Care-Age of Brookfield and Allay Hospice for their compassionate, supportive and wonderful care provided to Catherine and their family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, from 3 p.m. until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. The Rev. Dr. Lindsay Jordan will preside. Private burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Catherine’s name for supporting Alzheimer’s research at the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center may be mailed to University of Wisconsin Foundation, U.S. Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807, or online at www.adrc.wisc.edu/give.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.