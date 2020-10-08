Charles A. Holzhueter
Chuck went home to the Lord peacefully on October 6, 2020, at the age of 79.
He is survived by his wife, Ann (nee Bilau) of 56 years, his brother James, his brother-in-law Lance Bilau, and his nephews Eric, Craig and Joel Bilau. He is survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Doris Holzhueter, and sister-in-law Sue Bilau.
Chuck was an avid hunter — especially deer hunting and duck hunting. He looked forward to opening deer season for many years. The trips to North Dakota duck hunting were special. His love of farming was special too — from planting the seed to it being harvested. Many memories for everyone.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, W407 Highway 18, Sullivan. Burial to follow at La Belle Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
Memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Angels-Grace Hospice are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.