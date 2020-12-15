PEWAUKEE
Charles ‘Chuck’ E. Wiberg
Sept. 24, 1931 - Dec. 10, 2020
Chuck passed from the loving arms of his family to a joyous reunion in heaven with his beloved wife, Joan, on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
He was born in Kenosha on September 24, 1931. On September 18, 1954, he married Joan (nee Leuck), the love of his life. Grounded in love, faith, and a commitment that remained steadfast for 65 years, they worked hard to provide a wonderful life for their four children, all of whom were convinced their dad could do anything.
Chuck modeled lifelong learning. Always excited about innovations in technology, he’d be the first to embrace digital cameras, digital music, and the newest Apple devices. He was an enthusiastic appreciator of the good things life had to offer: a nice car, a well-designed tool, a fine meal, a good beer, a great conversation, and especially, the many wonderful people with whom he was privileged to walk this life. Unfailing in his generosity, Chuck was eager to share his favorite things with everyone he knew, and no family gathering was complete without a speech from grandpa expressing his deep gratitude for all those present, most especially his wonderful wife, Joan.
Chuck always saw the best in people. He was a model of integrity who encouraged everyone to believe there’s no limit to what can be achieved with a willingness to learn, work hard, and always do your best.
After completing a heat-treating apprenticeship at Simmons in Kenosha, Chuck worked in industry to perfect his skill and knowledge of the craft. He established Midland Metal Treating in Franklin, and in 1982, he founded ThermTech in Waukesha. The company, still led by the Wiberg family, is nationally recognized as a leader in the industry and currently employs over 100 people. Before his retirement, Chuck was a master at refurbishing old equipment and designing and building furnaces for his “shop.” He was a pioneer in developing equipment to adapt cryogenic technology for metallurgy. He mentored countless employees, passing on a strong work ethic and his wealth of skill and knowledge.
Chuck served his country during the Korean War, signing on with the Naval Reserve for eight years.
He loved reading books about history, and in retirement, enjoyed woodworking and staying involved with ThermTech as an adviser and employee educator. He and Joan had many great adventures traveling throughout Europe and enjoying their Fort Myers condo with family and friends, but they were always eager to return to their ever-growing family. They cherished and had a deep bond with each of their 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom brought them great delight.
Chuck and Joan will live forever in the hearts of their children, Michelle (Richard) Kobriger, Mary (Kirk) Springer, Paula (Steven) Pickrel and Steven (Tamara) Wiberg; grandchildren, Alyssa (Dhondup) Tsagong, Adam (Michelle) Kobriger, Charles (Janeen) Hartwig, Elizabeth (Ian) Rea, Jacob Bukacek, John Bukacek, Anne-Noelle Bukacek, Steven (Abby) Wiberg, Haley, (Michael) Sweeney, and Madison Wiberg; and great-grandchildren, Tenzin and Dorje Tsagong, Alexander and Gracelen Kobriger, Gabrielle and Margret Hartwig, Brooklyn, Gwen, and Henry Sweeney, Lydia, Aubrey and Chelsea Joan Wiberg. Chuck is also survived by James and Evelyn Leuck, Kenneth Wiberg, Karen and Steve Cjacka, Raymond Scuglik, and many loving nieces, nephews and life-long friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, Joan; parents, Carl and Leona Wiberg and Edmund and Marian Leuck; and sisters, Carole Metallo and JoAnn Scuglik.
The family is profoundly grateful to our extraordinary “Team Chuck” care-givers: Marquetta, Patti, Dhondup, Laura and Kelly.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 818 N. East Ave., Waukesha, from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m.
Private interment at St. George Cemetery, Kenosha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Chuck’s name to Wisconsin Right to Life are appreciated.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.