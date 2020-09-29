WAUKESHA
Charles ‘Chuck’ Henry Kiessling Jr.
Feb. 9, 1958 — Sept. 26, 2020
Charles “Chuck” Henry Kiessling Jr., 62, of Waukesha, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Chuck was born February 9, 1958, in Berea, Ohio, to Nancy (Dunning) and Charles Kiessling Sr. He graduated from Midpark High School in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, in 1979 and Strayer University in 2006. On August 2, 1980, he married Kathleen (Dzierzawski) Kiessling in Cleveland, Ohio.
Chuck worked for the federal government for more than 40 years and served as the deputy director of the Defense Contract Management Agency in Milwaukee for the last 12 years.
Prior to working for the government, Chuck served in the U.S. Marine Corps for seven years as a field radio operator and a C-130 electrical systems technician. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1983. Chuck completed six Marine Corps marathons, was a member of the funds development and marketing committee for Fisher House Wisconsin, was active in the Waukesha Masonic Lodge #37, a life member of the Marine Corps League, and served on the City of Waukesha’s Ethics Board.
He was an avid model builder, loved Waukesha, his brothers at the Lodge, and his friends and extended family in the community.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy of Waukesha; his three children, Charles III (Jodi) of Delaware, Ohio, Jeanette of Waukesha, Theodore (Alison) of Baltimore, Md.; his father, Charles Sr. of Olmstead Township, Ohio; and grandchildren, Charles IV and Jack of Delaware, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy, and his brother Robert.
A public viewing for Chuck will be held on Wednesday, September 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. A Masonic Service and military honors will follow the viewing at the funeral home.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services are serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.