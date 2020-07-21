WAUKESHA
Charles E. Putz
June 2, 1935 — June 5, 2020
Charles E. Putz of Waukesha passed away at Seasons Hospice in Wauwatosa on June 5, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born in Waukesha on June 2, 1935, the son of Floyd and Margaret (nee Donner) Putz.
On November 8, 1957, he married the former Janice Orne at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha. Charles was foreman at S & Z Construction for many years. He was a member at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Charles always enjoyed his trips to Las Vegas and locally his trips to Fuzzy’s.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Janice of Waukesha, and their children, Vance “Marty” (Leslie) Putz of the Town of Delafield, Kelly (James) Jacques of Milwaukee, Janalea (Jeffrey) Winzenried of Waukesha, and Paula Putz-Escobedo of Waukesha. He is also survived by his brother Thomas (Pat) Putz of Lake Geneva; his grandchildren Melissa (Adam) Bruno, Brian DeMeuse, David DeMeuse Joel Jundt, Joshua (Kaia) Jundt, Jeffrey Winzenried Jr., Fernando Escobedo Jr. and Rebecca (John) Escobedo; his greatgrandchildren Abigail, Charlotte, Addisyn, Daphne, Marshall, Madisyn, Liam, Aubrey, Jarod, Samantha, Jacob, Amaya, Kaleigh, Jazmine, Joselyn, Jenisis and Julian; and other relatives and many friends.
The family would like to thank Tom Klemp for being Charlie’s friend and card partner.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. The memorial service and military honors will be private for the family.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at to leave the family an online tribute message.