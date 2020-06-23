WAUKESHA
Charles F. Schmitz
Feb. 16, 1929 — June 19, 2020
Born on February 16, 1929, and in the wee hours of Friday, June 19, 2020, our father, Charles F. Schmitz, was called by God to his heavenly home. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Harriet (nee Sayles); his daughter Karen; and two of his grandchildren, Pamela and Jaimee.
He is survived by his children, Katherine (Doug), Joseph (Susan), Charlotte (Jay) Jasenski, Irene Tio, James (Maggie) and Joy (aka Jeanne) Fate; his 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; along with his sister, Judy Wesley; brother-in-law Jerome Sayles; sisters-in-law Elizabeth Lapaz and Dolly Schmitz; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
At age 2, he was voted “cutest baby in Waukesha.” He was a 1947 graduate of Waukesha High School, a lifelong resident of Waukesha and a lifetime member of St. Joseph Church. His career spanned many years as an expert baker at Comers and then Kohl’s bakery, where he created recipes for cakes, breads, and other products. We always looked forward to his handmade stollens at Christmas. The final years of his working life were spent at RTE ASEA in the production of high voltage transformers in use the world over.
A renowned expert in shotguns and an avid sportsman, he was one of the oldest living members of the Waukesha Gun Club, where he was a lifetime member, earning many shooting trophies and awards. He loved shooting sporting clays and endeared himself to many other club members who treasured his friendship. Following his retirement in 1991, he became an accomplished gardener, drawing on skills he learned growing up visiting and working on his grandfather’s Duplainville farm.
Dad worked so many long hours that when he finally had a Sunday off, all nine of us would pile into the two door Rambler for a ride in the country, with the occasional treat at McDonald’s or Boy Blue. He held strong conservative values and instilled an enduring work ethic and attention to detail.
Due to the Covid virus, a private service and funeral Mass will be held on June 30 at St. Joseph Church with burial at St. Joseph cemetery to follow.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.