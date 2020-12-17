Charles William Julius Aiani
June 29, 1920 - Dec. 12, 2020
Charles William Julius Aiani was born to eternal life on December 12, 2020, at the age of 100. Preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Adeline.
Loving father to Tom Aiani and Karen (Richard) Stevens. Further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his sister DeMarvilin Aiani and his daughter-in-law Cheryl.
Charles was a proud WWII Army veteran who was able to go on the Honor Flight and a long time U.S Treasury Department employee.
A private burial with military honors will be held at LaBelle Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his wife, Adeline.
Memorials in Charles name to American Legion Post 91 or VFW 2260 are appreciated.
