WAUKESHA/HARTLAND
Cheri Lynn Mihlbauer (nee Delsman)
Jan. 24, 1947 - Nov. 20, 2020
Cheri Mihlbauer passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Kensington Care in Waukesha after complications from COVID and Alzheimer’s disease.
Cheri is lovingly survived by her daughter Shannon (Ian) Fox and son Darin Mihlbauer; grandchildren Ryan Fox, Nicholas Fox, and Jaxon Mihlbauer; her loving companion of 35 years, Gerald Felsing; and brothers David Delsman, Mark Delsman, John K. Delsman and Philip Delsman. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrna (nee Lapp) and John T. Delsman.
Cheri was a graduate of Catholic Memorial High School in 1965, where she was a member of Student Council, Pep Club and yearbook club. She also graduated from WCTC with an associate’s degree in Accounting, where she was on the honor roll, and worked in accounting roles throughout her career.
Cheri loved family gatherings and the holidays, and her priorities were her kids and grandkids. She created a home welcome to all, where there were always people coming and going, with lots of conversation and laughter. Cheri also enjoyed babysitting her nieces, reading, listening to music, playing cards, bowling, flower gardening, rainbows and chocolate.
A private memorial service will be streamed on Facebook Live on Saturday, December 12, 2020. You can share memories with the family by posting on the Cheri Mihlbauer Memorial Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/CheriMihlbauerMemorial. Information about the online memorial service can also be found on the Church and Chapel website at https://www.churchandchapel.com/.
If so desired, please consider a memorial donation in Cheri’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin at https://www.alz.org/wi/donate.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.