OCONOMOWOC
Cheryl ‘Sheri’ Nehls
May 19, 1952 — Jan. 27, 2020
After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Sheri Ann Nehls, 67, of Oconomowoc, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc. She was born on May 19, 1952, to Neilan “Pat” and Joyce (nee Bausch) Nehls in Watertown. Sheri was a faithful employee at Ewald Automotive in Oconomowoc, serving as Emil Ewald's personal administrative assistant for over 34 years.
Sheri was a member of Oconomowoc American Legion Post 91. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, cross-country skiing, and walking (particularly around Fowler Lake). In her later years, she took a fondness to antiquing and collecting with a special interest in thimbles and paperweights.
She is survived by her mother, Joyce Nehls, and siblings Vicki (King) Wilson of Hubert, N.C., Sandy Stilp of Ashippun, Kenneth Nehls (Christine Russell) of Cassville and Dawn (Bruce) Huber of Cincinnati, Ohio. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Neilan “Pat” Nehls and brother-in-law Ervin Stilp.
Her family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the oncology team at Advocate Aurora Summit and the compassionate and caring staff at AngelsGrace Hospice.
A graveside celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 20, at 11:30 a.m. at LaBelle Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
Per Sheri's wishes, any donations can be made to AngelsGrace.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm- Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.