Christian C. Lichtie
Aug. 21,1968 — April 22, 2020
Christian C. Lichtie, 51, passed away on April 22, 2020, after a short but courageous battle with brain cancer at Angels-Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Chris was born on August 21,1968, in Waukesha. He graduated in 1986 from Waukesha North High School. He also graduated from WCTC with a marketing degree and had been employed in the past by Otto L. Kuehn Co. as a sales broker.
Chris was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed following the Green Bay Packers, college football and watching major tennis tournaments. He also liked to play
golf and travel. Chris was a devoted Christian and found enjoyment in reading about his faith, especially the thoughts of Dr. Charles Stanley.
He is survived by his daughters Maren and Anna Lichtie. He is further survived by his parents, Charles (Claudia) Lichtie and Melodee Kremin; brother Justin (Melanie) Lichtie; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, stepbrother and a niece and nephew.
A private ceremony for the family is planned for the near future.
Memorial donations can be made to The American Cancer Society.
The family would like to thank Chris’ ProHealth Care team at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin, UW Cancer Center and AngelsGrace Hospice as well as Always Best Care Home Nursing for all their dedication and efforts to Chris’ care.
