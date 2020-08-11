WAUWATOSA
Christina Marie Gonzalez
March 7, 1973 — July 31, 2020
Christina Marie Gonzalez, 47, of Wauwatosa, passed away on July 31, 2020, of natural causes. She was born March 7, 1973, in Waukesha, the daughter of (the late) Oscar Gonzalez and Erlinda Garcia-Martinez. Christina was a graduate of Waukesha South High School who enjoyed taking pictures. She had an extended career in mortgage and loan processing.
Christina was a beautiful, loving, and caring soul — especially to her nieces, nephews and godson. She was a daughter, sister, aunt, godmother, cousin and best friend. Christina loved to look her best and is known for her flawless nails. She cherished music, especially Tejano Gritooooooo!!!!! She adored spending time with her family on holidays, birthdays and a good old cookout. Christina was a resident of San Antonio for some time and could often be found at the bailes, dancing away.
She will be sadly missed by her Poppa Felix Martinez and brother and sisters, Gilbert Gonzalez, Samantha Hayward, Amy Hayward, Gina (Jeff) Huen and Felicia (Leo) Vaytsman. She was the proud aunt of Reilinda, Bryanna, Ladibeya, Ariana, Liana, Taylor, Ava, Amelia, Logan, Benicio, Jesse, Elian, Diego, Emilio, Brandon and Julian; great-aunt to Gio; and godmother to Jose (Chepe).
She is further survived by her companion Eddie Carrero, Tia Lily (the Late Loreto) Nunez, Tia Juanita (Isabel) Barron, Tia Antonia (Mike) Rios, Tia Minga (Baltazar) Hernandez, Tio Lorenzo (Maria) Gonzalez, Tio Alberto (the late Paulette) Garcia, Tio Jose (Iris) Garcia, Tio Roberto Garcia, Tio Jesse Gonzalez; ex-husband Mario Sanchez; and many cousins, other relatives and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Sipriano and Maria Garcia; paternal grandparents, Dominga Saldana and Prudencio Gonzalez; and niece Jada.
She was the proud fur mama to her (late) fur baby, Moso Sanchez.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required, and space is limited to approximately 40 at one time inside. Service will follow at La Casa de Esperanza, 410 Arcadian Ave., Waukesha, at 2:30 p.m. A dinner will follow from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
