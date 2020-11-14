Christine ‘Chrissy’ F. Ramos
June 19, 1957 — Oct. 20, 2020
Christine “Chrissy” F. Ramos (née Schrank) passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020, after a long battle with chronic illnesses. She was 63. It would be wrong to say that Chris lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined to get better. When anyone else would have broken, Chris stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like. Christine was surrounded with love and constant support. Just because she is no longer here, doesn’t mean she lost her fight. She was the loving mother of Destiny Ramos (Chuck Schmitz) and Justin Rodriguez (Orianna McGargill). She was the loving grandmother to Emiliano Ramos and Julian Esser-Rodriguez. Chrissy is also survived by her nephew, who she loved like a son, Jose Tovar (Yasmin).
She is survived by her siblings Mary Schrank, Alan (Kathy) Schrank, Sandra Schrank, Jeanine (Randy) Ascher, Jayme (Jesus) Rodriguez and Roberta Thomson. Christine is also survived by her sweetheart, whom she loved dearly, Ernesto Torres.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her father Robert Schrank, her mother Frances Cooper (Schrank,Wettengel), and her step-father Ronald Wettengel. She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Darlene Schrank and Kathleen Tovar.
Christine was born on June 19, 1957 in Milwaukee and was the 6th child to Robert & Frances Schrank. During her childhood, the family moved to a farm house with many acres in New Berlin. After moving to Waukesha she worked at Generac Power Systems for a short period of time before starting at P.M. Plastics in Pewaukee. She began working at P.M. Plastics in 1981. By the time of her retirement in 2018, she had worked her way up to a managerial role with hard work and a strong work ethic. She took pride in everything she did and cherished the memories she made in the 37 years at P.M. Plastics. Chrissy was a single parent to 2 wonderful children. Her relentless will, caring nature and strong family bonds were brought to fruition when she was raising her children. This is in part why, Destiny & Justin, were extremely close to their mother.
Chris loved to be adventurous, go on vacations and enjoy life to the fullest. She had a witty sense of humor and loved to laugh. Christine never spoke ill about anyone.
She was a center piece to the family. She never rejected anyone of help and was always willing to lend a helping hand or an ear to listen in a time of need. Her door was always open for family or friends no matter the situation. Chris truly exemplified the golden rule in all aspects of her life — “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
While Chrissy’s family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit and her requests. As many of you know Chris’s sister, KathyTovar, passed away on February 26, 2019. It was a rarity to find Chrissy and Kathy not together. The family will spread their ashes together in a private ceremony.
Christine did not want people to be saddened by her passing, instead, celebrate her life and share memories they had with her alongside the ones that loved her.
There will be a Celebration of Life in honor of her wishes at The Destination, 218 E. Main St. Waukesha, on Saturday November 28th at noon.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to bring a dish to pass, a picture or a story to share.