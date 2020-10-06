NORTH PRAIRIE
Christine L. Lang
Sept. 5, 1950 — Sept. 21, 2020
Christine L. Lang, 70, of North Prairie, passed away September 21, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Christine was born on September 5, 1950, in Waukesha, the daughter of Gerald and Audrey (Lane) Houk. She grew up in the North Prairie area and graduated from Mukwonago High School. On December 15, 1979, Christine was united in marriage to Donald G. Lang at the First Congregational Church of Genesee and the couple enjoyed 37 years of marriage until Don’s passing in 2017. The Lord blessed Christine and Don with two loving children, Morgan and Jesse. Christine’s faith was very important to her and she was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Dousman. Christine’s loving family remembers her for her ability to listen and her example of consistent love, care and compassion for her friends or family members in need. She would always answer the call when a loved one needed a kind ear or some sound advice.
Christine was very creative and enjoyed painting and making bead jewelry, or as she and her friends call it, “beading.” She made many lasting and deep friendships through her beading and it was an art and activity that she was very passionate about. Christine was very selfless and volunteered at the Waukesha Memorial Hospital for quite a while. Even when it became difficult for her physically, she was faithful to her volunteer work and made sure to remain involved. Above all else in Christine’s life was her love for her family. She was an excellent wife, mother and grandmother and her family will deeply miss her.
She is survived by her loving children, Morgan Lang of North Prairie and Jesse (Amy) Lang of Waukesha; her dear grandchildren, Mia Redenz and Bria Lang; and her three siblings, Daniel Houk, Susan (Peter) Witterholt and Jeffery (Karen) Houk. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Lang, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express their sympathy may consider a donation to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc in Christine’s honor.
A memorial service to honor Christine’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home, 103 W. Eagle St., Eagle, WI 53119. Pastor Leanne Rose of Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Dousman will officiate the service. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, visit gibsonfuneral.com. Call 262-594-2442 for more information.