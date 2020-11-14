MILWAUKEE
Christopher ‘Chris’ J. Mackay
Jan. 7, 1961— Nov. 12, 2020
Christopher “Chris” J. Mackay of Milwaukee peacefully passed on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the age of 59. He was born on January 7, 1961, a son of the late William “Bud” and Avon Mackay. Chris was a hard worker who worked to live. His entrepreneurial spirit, strong work ethic and dedication allowed him to work in various roles at Strohwig Industries for over 20 years. He was an avid fisherman, who shared his love of the water and fishing with all who would join him. Chris loved creating new things and teaching others. He will always be remembered for his big heart, dry sense of humor and his ridiculous dad jokes.
Chris will be dearly missed by his children, Matthew (Kristy) Mackay, Melissa (Daniel) Zak, Kimberly (Andy) Schueller, Sarah Mackay, Nicole Mackay, and Lilly Mackay; siblings, Jeanne (Bill) Prue, Kerry (Terry) Mackay, Kathy (Bill) Rankin, Jeff (Megan) Mackay, Tim (Kate) Mackay, Steve (Toni) Mackay; grandkids, Amanda, Scarlet, Hope, Hunter, and Jayden. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private memorial gathering to honor Chris will be held next spring.