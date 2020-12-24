Christopher H. Cowdin
Oct. 25, 1955 - Dec. 3, 2020
Christopher was a car guy. He loved his motor sports, from Road America to being a member of the Enthusiasts of British Motor Vehicles Built Before 1985. His pride and joy was his 1951 MG that was passed on to him by his mother that he has then passed on to his daughter, keeping “Iodine” in the family. He also enjoyed watching the races and zooming around in his Corvette, but he especially loved the camaraderie and friendships he had made through the car community. He was always a self-assured and confident person. With his vast knowledge he was successful in his endeavors. Chris had a keen interest in mechanical engineering and a vast knowledge of all things motor related. Through his enthusiasm and helpful good nature, and his willingness to give advice or lend a hand, he has made many friends and touched many lives by sharing his passion for cars.
Everyone that knew him appreciated his calm dry sense of humor.
Members of his car club from as far away as New Zealand, Europe and all over Britain have expressed their condolences for his family and friends.
The world has become a slightly sadder place with his passing. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten by those friends and family he has left behind.
