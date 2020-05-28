OCONOMOWOC
Christopher J. Heintz
Chris’s prayer every morning was “What would You have me do? Where would You have me go? What would You have me say, and to whom?”
These are the words Chris lived by. He had a kind, gentle soul and a huge heart inside a sometimes crusty exterior. He quietly made a difference in many peoples’ lives. He had a lifetime love of motorcycles and the Rocky Mountains.
Christopher J. Heintz of Oconomowoc died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Heintz (nee Clouse); his granddaughter, Corinne; and his four siblings, Tim Heintz (Rita Putnam), Linda Heintz, Jamie Heintz (Deb), and Julie (Steve) Machac.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. and Marian Fischer Heintz, and more recently by his son, Paul Jason Heintz.
Due to precautions associated with the current pandemic, a celebration of life memorial will take place at a later date to be announced.
Memorials to your community’s food pantry or a charity close to your heart in Chris’s name would be deeply appreciated.
