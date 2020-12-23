Chrys Racinowski
Chrys Racinowski passed away on December 13, 2020, at the age of 51.
He was the beloved husband of Carol (nee Totsky) for 16 years; loving son of Thomas and Hedwig (nee Sztapka) Racinowski; and proud pet parent of Jade and Rio. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Chrys was in IT for 12 years. He then went to school and received his bachelor’s degree with honors in accounting. He worked for Vogel Consulting and had been with them for 1 1/2 years.
Chrys and Carol recently purchased a home, and Chrys enjoyed making upgrades to their home and landscaping.
“I can no longer see you with my eyes or touch you with my hands, but I will feel you in my heart forever.”
Private family services will be held.
To honor Chrys’ memory, please make a donation to an animal shelter.
Church and Chapel Ritter-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-786-8030 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.