Clarence M. ‘Butch’ Mareno
Jan. 11, 1928 — Oct. 26, 2020
Clarence M. “Butch” Mareno, a lifelong Waukesha resident, died on Monday, October 26, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 92.
He was born in Waukesha on January 11, 1928, the son of Phillip and Charlotte (nee Berry) Mareno.
He proudly served his country in the United States Airforce from 1946 until 1948. On May 30, 1945, he married Armella Mareno; she preceded him in death in 1998. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Butch was a longtime and well-known barber in Waukesha for many years, working until he was 90 years old. He began his career at Beeman’s Barber Shop at the Five Points and then worked for Al Kaepernick in the 1970s before opening his own barber shop, Depot Barber Shop in 1981.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Carla “Carrie” (Richard) Guyer of Waukesha, Wayne Mareno of Waukesha, Nick (Ann) Mareno of Milton, Florida, and Joe (Carrie) Mareno of West Allis; his daughter-in-law Sandy Sage; brother Jim (Betty) Mareno of Sun City, Ariz.; 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, James Mareno and his sister Rosetta Ulery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, from 10 a.m. until the 12 noon funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.