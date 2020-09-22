Clarence Stuart ‘Clancy’ Place
April 3, 1937 — Sept. 17, 2020
Clarence Stuart “Clancy” Place, “Unc” to family, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 83.
Clarence was born on April 3, 1937, in Davenport, Iowa, to Harry and Sarah (Larson) Place.
Clancy served in the U.S. Army National Guard for seven-plus years. He then worked for General Castings, Reinhardt Food Service and later retired and enjoyed his employment and time at Genesee Market. Clancy was a longtime member of the 1st Congregational Church of Genesee.
He enjoyed cooking, gardening, camping, traveling, fishing and his card club and the friends he made there. Clancy enjoyed his Friday night fish fries. To Unc, his nieces and nephews were his children. He loved them completely.
Clancy was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, George “Sonny” and Warren; his sister, Doris; and an infant sister Mary.
Survivors include his sister Marian Reeves; his numerous nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews, other family and a host of friends that will all miss him tremendously.
Memorial contributions in Clarence’s name may be directed to HAWS, the American Heart Association or to 1st Congregational Church of Genesee.
Graveside services for Clarence will be held on Wednesday, September 23, at 3:30 p.m. at Salem Cemetery, Wales, with the Rev. Peter St. Martin officiating.
Per CDC guidelines and the Wisconsion mask mandate, the family asks that you adhere to the social distancing and mask-wearing rules that are in place.
For those wishing to sign the online guest registry, share a story and/or cannot attend, please go to www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting Clarence’s family.