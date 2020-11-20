NEW BERLIN
Claude C. Johnson Jr.
Claude C. Johnson Jr., 83, of New Berlin, died Sunday at Kensington Care & Rehab Center. He is survived by wife Betty, married 61 years; sons Timothy (wife Michele) and Randolph (wife Kim); grandchildren Travis, Carmen, Judianne and Jessica; great-grandchildren Oliver, Libby and Evelyn; brother and sister- in-law Wayne and Kelly Johnson; and siblings-in-law Carol Johnson, Lee Wegner; brother-in-law John Martin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude C. Johnson Sr. and Ethel; son Lawrence Johnson; and siblings Dolores Wegner, Dorla Davies, Garnet Johnson, Donald Johnson and Lynn Wegner.
Claude graduated from Carroll College and Marquette University in pursuit of his career in engineering. He was an avid fan of Wisconsin sports: Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers. He also enjoyed participating in football, baseball, dart ball, cards, horseshoes, bowling and hunting. He valued time spent with his children and grandchildren as well as that dedicated to the Lions Club, where he held past titles of president and district governor of 27-A1 of Wisconsin in 2005.
A private graveside service, officiated by Pastor Rob Warnell of Fox River Christian Church, will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, if you choose, a memorial to the New Berlin Lions Club, of which Claude is a lifetime member, or a charity of your choice, would be appreciated.
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 414-464-4640, is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.