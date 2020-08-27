Clifford Doyle Orgill
Feb. 6, 1937 — Aug. 22, 2020
Clifford Doyle Orgill passed to his eternal life August 22, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born in Mona, Utah, on February 6, 1937, where he was also raised. In 1955 he graduated from Juab High School located in Nephi, Utah. He served in the National Guard from 1954 to 1957. He then joined the Army Reserves from 1957 to 1963.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anna Mae (nee Cresci); his parents, Doyle and Florence (nee Steele) Orgill; and his infant son, Wade E. Orgill.
He was the dear and proud father of C. Duane (Gail) Orgill, Jody (Corky) Lindahl, Cheryl (Dale) Rupp and Keli Hillman, all from Wisconsin. He was also blessed with 11 grandchildren, Rebecca, Calvin, Michael, Clinton, Joey, Jason, Christa, Dillon, Nathan, Mitchell and Chyna, and 12 great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Aubry, Elena, Andrew, Liam, Parker, Jameson, Ashton, Brinley, Eliza, Oliver, and Benjamin. He will be deeply missed by all.
He also leaves behind his sisters, Hazel (the late Rex) Jackson, and Karen (Keith) Anderson, and his brother, Rex (Linda) Orgill, all in Utah, along with many other dear family and friends.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
He retired from Allen-Bradley/Rockwell Automation in 2003, where he proudly worked for 30 years. He had made his home in Waukesha, WI for roughly 43 years.
There will be a private graveside service for him at the Ottawa Cemetery on Saturday the 29th of August, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to HAWS in Waukesha.