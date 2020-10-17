Colleen A. Teuteberg
May 1, 1941 — Oct. 14, 2020
Colleen A. Teuteberg, 79, of Athelstane, passed away peacefully at home on October 14, 2020.
She was born in Waukesha on May 1, 1941, daughter of the late Leonard and Betty (Capito) Christensen.
Colleen graduated from Pewaukee High School. She was united in marriage to her husband, Milton, on May 9, 1964, and they were together for the next 56 1/2 years. They moved to Athelstane, Wisconsin, in 1995 and she enjoyed knitting baby booties, hats, mittens, doyles, quilting, baking and gardening. She was a master painter and has quite the collection of paintings.
Colleen also loved walking and enjoying the beautiful wildlife especially watching birds.
Colleen is survived by her husband, Milton; two sons, Cory (Verlinda) and Keith (Christine) Teuteberg; six grandchildren; three greatgrandchildren; her sister, Toni (Paul) Christensen; and a daughter-in-law, Kimberly.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kelly; brother, Leonard; and two sisters, Linda and Wilma.
A burial service will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery in Pewaukee at a later date.
Roubal Funeral Home of Wausaukee is assisting Colleen’s family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.roubalfuneralhome.com.