OCONOMOWOC
Connie J. Evans
Connie J. Evans, age 67, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving children on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Connie is survived by her loving children Stacey Schultz and Erik (fiancee Stephanie) Evans; her grandchild Kolten Schultz; step-grandchild Auden Soldner; brother Steven Behl; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Behl, and Irene (Gennerman) Behl.
Connie devoted her life to taking care of people. Not only was she a nurse by profession for 50 years and touched the lives of thousands of patients, but she was also the “family nurse,” always there to provide support and care to her loved ones.
In her spare time she enjoyed traveling the world with her brother, spending time with family and friends, working in her flower gardens, volunteering at Oconomowoc Performing Arts Center, being involved in Ladies Aid and LWML at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Oconomowoc, but especially enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandson. Connie will be missed dearly by all her family and friends, but always in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 210 E. Pleasant St., Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service. A private burial for close family and friends will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia on Monday, November 16, at 10 a.m.
The family asks that you please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.