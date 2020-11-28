WAUKESHA
Constance ‘Connie’ Garcia
Constance “Connie” Garcia, a longtime Waukesha resident, was born to eternal life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the age of 94.
Services are pending for Thursday, December 3, at St. William Catholic Church.
Please see Tuesday’s edition for the complete obituary.
