WAUKESHA
Constance ‘Connie’ Garcia
March 11, 1926 — Nov. 25, 2020
Constance “Connie” Garcia of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born in Sequin, Texas on March 11, 1926, the daughter of Nasario and Guadalupe (nee Manzanalen) Garcia. On November 30, 1946, she married Albert Garcia Jr.; he preceded her in death on May 21, 1995. Connie was a devout Catholic and longtime member of St. William Catholic Church. She worked for several places over her career and retired from Waukesha Rubber after 15 years of service. Connie was a big fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. She loved family gatherings, cherished her grandchildren, and enjoyed cooking, especially tamales at Christmastime. Connie found joy in sending cards to her friends and family for just about every occasion. She could often be found outside tending to her yard and flowers and on occasion enjoyed a trip to the casino.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Mary Lou (Verne) Long of Cottage Grove, Frances (Wayne Schwartz) Garcia of Cottage Grove, Albert III (Sandy) Garcia of Waukesha, Robert Garcia of Waukesha, Alex (Chris) Garcia of Waukesha and Steven (Wendy) Garcia of Whitefish Bay. She was the proud grandmother of Cory (Carmen) Kurtz, Bobbie Jo (Scott) Dobbs, Tracy Finch, Dustin (Lindsey) Schommer, Ericka Schommer, Chad (Tami) Stendal, Scott (Danielle) Rossman, Jason (Beth) Garcia, Brittney (Kevin) Schaeffer, Robert (Nicole) Garcia, Jacqueline (Joel) Herrera, AJ (Janet) Garcia, Aaron (Jessica) Garcia, Andrew (Nicole) Garcia, Madilyn (Nick) Garcia, Cade Garcia and Drew Garcia; 27 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; and four great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Natalia (the late Joe) Medina; brothers Julian (Tava) Garcia and Rudy (Neiva) Garcia; along with nieces, nephews, other relative and friends. In addition to her husband, Albert Garcia Jr., she was preceded in death by her daughter Josie (Robert) Dobbs, grandchildren Shileen and Garrett, and six brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188 with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. The funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. If desired, memorials in Connie’s name are appreciated to St. William Catholic Church.
Per the Wisconsin mask mandate face masks/coverings are required and the church will be following strict social distancing protocols.
