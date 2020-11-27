DELAFIELD
Constance Faye Emenecker
Oct. 30, 1937 - Nov. 23, 2020
Constance Faye Emenecker, age 83, of Delafield, passed away peacefully November 23, 2020, at AngelsGrace in Oconomowoc, surrounded by her family. She was born October 30, 1937, in Evanston, Ill., to Henry and Ruth Weiland.
Connie graduated from Mallinckrodt High School in Wilmette, Ill., in 1955.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, collecting recipes, reading, antiquing and volunteering at her church.
Connie will be missed but knowing she is with God is a comfort.
Survivors include her husband, Doug; her daughters, Lynn (Richard) Ciampa, Laura (Paul) Seubert, Larissa (Dave) Wilson and Lizabeth (Andrew) Johnson; her grandchildren Matthew Ciampa, Stephanie, Katherine and Maria Seubert, Camden Wilson, Caroline, William and Jack Johnson; as well as her sister, Pamela Barksdale.
Connie was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Finn; her brother, Ronald Weiland; and her parents.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 30, at 11 a.m. at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, with Fr. Dan Volkert presiding. Burial to follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Genesee Depot.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and volunteers at AngelsGrace for their wonderful care.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital would be welcomed.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.