WAUKESHA
Cora Eva Tessmann
Sept. 21, 1925 — Oct. 15, 2020
Cora Eva Tessmann (nee McGrew) of Waukesha passed away on October 15, 2020, at the age of 95.
She was born on September 21, 1925, in Brilliant, OH, to the late McKinley and Irene McGrew. Cora was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willard, and daughter Ann Burda. She is survived by daughter Judy Kennedy; grandchildren Michael (Luz) Westphal, Jennifer Westphal, and Jon Burda; great-grandchildren Jacob (Audrey) Westphal and Mikayla Westphal, and newest member, great-greatgrandchild MaryAnn Westphal.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude for the gentle care provided by AngelsGrace Hospice.
If desired, donations to the Food Pantry of Waukesha County would be appreciated. Per Cora’s wishes no services will be held. Loved and forever remembered.