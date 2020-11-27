WAUKESHA
Curtis E. Tande
June 7, 1949 - Nov. 22, 2020
Curtis E. Tande, a longtime Waukesha resident, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his home at the age of 71. He was born on June 7, 1949, the son of Oren and Myrtle Tande.
Curt was well liked by the people he met. He found enjoyment in riding his bike around Waukesha, being by the Fox River, going fishing and volunteering at various places in downtown Waukesha. Curt also loved collecting DVD’s, watching TV, NASCAR and playing Wii video games.
He is survived by sister Beverly (Leon) Dyke of Michigan; his longtime friend and caregiver, Shirley Voll; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister JoAnn Fletcher; and brothers James, John, Richard and Mike.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Curt will be buried in Winterfield Cemetery in Michigan with a private graveside service on Wednesday, December 2.
Face masks or coverings are required for the visitation, and CDC social distancing guidelines need to be followed out of respect for everyone’s safety.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.