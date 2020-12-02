BIG BEND
Dale E. Butke
Dec. 12, 1956 — Nov. 19, 2020
Dale E. Butke passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the age of 63. He was the beloved husband of Mary (nee Martin) for 37 years; loving dad of Sarah (Fred Della Bianca) Butke and Emily (Peter) Bruce; proud grandpa of Conner, Jackson and Abigail. He also was brother of Ken (Cheri) Butke, uncle of Crystal Butke, brother-in-law of Marcy Martin-Fox, greatuncle of Elizabeth and Marissa, and is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Doris; and his fatherand mother-in-law, George and Alice (nee Posbrig) Martin.
Dale was a third-generation dairy farmer. He enjoyed music, playing the organ and saxophone, and was an avid Packers fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his furry companion, Faith.
Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel on Sunday, December 6, from 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. If desired, memorials to Christ Lutheran Church, Big Bend, appreciated.
Max A. Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel, W173 S7629 Westwood Drive, Muskego, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-679-1560 or visit www.maxsass.com.