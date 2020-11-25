ASHIPPUN
Daniel Brett ‘Rudi’ Ruediger
April 27, 1962 - Nov. 1, 2020
Daniel Brett “Rudi” Ruediger, born April 27, 1962, of Ashippun succumbed to the complications from a heart transplant November 1, 2020. After graduating from Mukwonago High, he trained at MATC, enlisted in the Air Force and specialized in electronics at Nellis AFB. Upon his discharge, he began work at Quad/Graphics in a myriad of electrical positions throughout his career. An avid outdoorsman and diehard Packers and NASCAR fan, Dan will be greatly missed by his sister, Linda (57); his niece, Crystal (38); his sons, Robert (37), and Michael (34); his grandchildren Molly (14), and Kyle (12); and many other family and friends that were blessed to have known him, his charisma, and his humor.
Dan’s celebration of life will be held at Route 67 Saloon in Ashippun on Sunday, December 13, at 11:00 a.m. through the Packers-Lions game.