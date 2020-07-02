OCONOMOWOC/ELMWOOD
Daniel E. Butt
Jan. 7, 1957 — June 17, 2020
Daniel Edward Butt, born January 7, 1957, in Racine, passed on June 17, 2020, in Yellowstone National Park while on vacation with his beloved wife of 37 years.
He went to Yellowstone every year, was an avid classical blacksmith and retired teacher.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; his two sons, Jed and Michael; his one sister, Diane; and other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gail and Janice; a brother, Dane, and a sister, Denise.
A small family service will be held at the Ono Church cemetery July 7, 2020, at 11 a.m.
A larger celebration of life to be held at a later date. For more information, to share memories or to make a donation in Dan’s memory, visit https://everloved.com/lifeof/daniel-butt/obituary/