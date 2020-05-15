Daniel I. Fairbanks
Daniel I. Fairbanks passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the age of 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Edith for 65 years. Loving father of Linda (Carl) Schessler, Scott (Cindy) and the late Susan Fairbanks. Proud grandfather of Carl, Kelly (Anthony) Mlachnik, Tony (Amanda) and Nick (Laura). Great-grandfather of Marcus, Miles, Mikayla, Madison and James.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard (Henrietta), and siblings Carl, Ned, Paul, Chet and Eleanor.
Daniel was a proud United States Army veteran and served in the Korean War.
He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Private family services were held.
