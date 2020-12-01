ELM GROVE
Daniel Martin O’Rourke
On November 25, 2020, Daniel Martin O’Rourke died peacefully in Elm Grove. He was 79 years old.
Daniel is survived by his children, Thomas (Alyssa) and Jonathan (Rebecca). He was preceded in death by his spouse, Carol; parents, Martin and Monica; and sisters Patricia and Anne.
Daniel was born on July 14, 1941, in Chicago. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, Vietnam War and the Women’s Army Corps Exhibit Team as a narrator. He was honorably discharged and spent over 40 years in transportation. Daniel was a working man, devoted husband and father. His big heart and sense of humor will forever be cherished by those who knew him.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Friends of The Army Women’s Museum Association.