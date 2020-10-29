HARTLAND
Daniel T. ‘Pollack’ Savatski
Jan. 5, 1935 — Oct. 27, 2020
Daniel T. “Pollack” Savatski of Hartland found peace on October 27, 2020, at the age of 85. Dan was born on January 5, 1935 in Pewaukee. Dan is survived by his wife, Charlotte (nee Kaun), of 48 years; children Jeff (Michelle), Daniel II (Donna), Jane, Tom (Marge) and stepchildren Ronald (Cindy) Wiedmeyer and Sherry (Rick) Krenke; grandchildren Crystal (Adam) Gehl, Danny III (Katie Boden) Savatski, Gary Savatski, Megan (Mitch) DeNure, Matt (Catelyn Knecht) Savatski, Mitch Savatski, Casey (Ellen) Savatski, Gina Savatski, Jason (Abby) Wiedmeyer, Robby Wiedmeyer, Amanada (Kurtis) Kollath, Julie (Brian) Habermann; great-grandchildren Bryce, Nolan, Tucker, Morgan, Danny IIII, Jett, Kenna, Alice, Sam, Emma, Lily, Kaleb, Kegan, Madelyn and Ryleigh. He was the brother of Dick and John “Jake” (Darlene).
Dan was preceded in death by brother Robert “Bob” and sisters Joann Terry and Frances Bareta. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Dan enjoyed playing cards, joking and mingling, and in earlier years enjoyed bowling, golfing, dartball and horseshoes. He was a former longtime member of the Ashippun Lions. He was an avid reader of the newspaper.
Special thank-you to Sherry Krenke for being with him until the end and also her support for Charlotte.
He will be missed by his four-legged companions Moonbeam, Princess, Rogue and Putt Putt.
Dan spent his career in sales at several lumber yards before finally retiring in 2018.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, October 31, at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, from 9 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dean Stelow officiating. Burial to follow in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, DuPlainville.
“Have a Miller Lite in remembrance.”
Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500.