WAUKESHA
Daniel W. Blattner
July 15, 1949 — June 24, 2020
Daniel W. Blattner, age 70, formerly of Waukesha, died on Wednesday June 24, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born in Milwaukee on July 15, 1949, to George and Mary Blattner. Daniel graduated from Pius XI High School in Milwaukee. He worked at General Electric as a certified millwright and a group leader for maintenance from 1968 2011. He married his wife, Mary, on September 21, 1991. Daniel enjoyed playing his guitar, boating and hunting. He loved his dog Cooper.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Mary (née Gessner) Blattner of Eagle River; daughter, Danna Derksen of Madison; son, Nick (Joy) Blattner of Menomonee Falls; brother, Robert (Grace) Blattner of Mukwonago; sister, Mary (William) Frank of Oshkosh; and grandchildren Kayden, Hunter, Adelyn and Benjamin.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on June 30, 2020, at the Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home in Eagle River. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com.