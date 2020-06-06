SUMMIT
Darlene I. (Dowd) Mull
April 24, 1928 — June 3, 2020
Darlene I. (Dowd) Mull, age 92, of Summit, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Aurora-Summit Hospital.Darlene was born on April 24, 1928, in Kingsford, Mich., to Lester and Lovica (Nussbaum) Dowd.
Darlene spent her childhood helping on the family farm located just outside Wausaukee. After graduating from Amberg High School, Darlene moved to Milwaukee to attend beauty school. She worked as a beautician until she married and began a family — raising four children in Brookfield. Once the children were older, she worked as a housemother at Carmelite Home in Wauwatosa. In 1991 she retired and moved to Delafield to be closer to family. In 2018, she moved into Lake Country Landing in Summit where she enjoyed spending time with other residents playing bingo, sheepshead and watching movies. Darlene took pleasure in cooking and baking for friends and family — especially homemade egg rolls, pecan rolls, fresh bread and stollen. Darlene enjoyed playing games, knitting slippers and spending time with family.
Darlene is survived by her four children, Karen (Mark) Clemins, Susan (Douglas) Armstrong, Vicki Sielaff and Terry Mull; her two sisters, Jean Dohm and Lois Pennington; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren,other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her brother Ted; and her sister Eleanor.
The family will be planning a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date.
Those wishing to sign the online guest registry or share a story/memory can go to www.thelenfh.com.