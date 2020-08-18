WAUKESHA
David A. Ruehmer
Jan. 12, 1950 — Aug. 15, 2020
David A. Ruehmer of Waukesha died on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the age of 70.
He was born in Waukesha on January 12, 1950, the son of Arthur and Bergetta (nee Olson) Ruehmer. On September 18, 1976, he married Catherine Schaaf at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waukesha. David was a jack-of-alltrades and could often be found repairing old things and bringing them back to life. He found great interest and enjoyment in old and vintage gas pumps, fans, cars, trains and World War II airplanes. David also had a great love for cats and was especially fond of his cats Jingles, Mukki and Oscar.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of almost 44 years, Cathy of Waukesha; and their son Nicholas Ruehmer of Waukesha; his sister, Lynn (John) Thomas of Waukesha; brother Larry (Sue) Ruehmer of Mukwonago; nieces, Jennifer (Patrick) Vineyard and Tracy Clark
(Steve Smith) and nephew Todd (Christa) Ruehmer. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave. Waukesha, WI 53186 on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 4:30 p.m. until the 7:00 p.m. funeral service. Burial will be held on Friday, August 21, at 1:00 p.m. at Prairie Home Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.